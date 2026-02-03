SI-BONE To Report Q4 And FY2025 Results This Month; What Does Preliminary Results Indicate?

(RTTNews) - SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN), a medical device firm, on Tuesday said that it will report fourth-quarter and full-year results after market close on February 23, and will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SI-BONE focuses on solutions to musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally.

In January, SI-BONE reported preliminary revenue growth of 15% revenue for the fourth quarter and a 20% increase in revenue for the full year. The quarterly revenue is expected to be in the range of $56.2 to $56.3 million, higher than$49.0 million in the prior year.

U.S.-based preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $53.3 to $53.4 million, up 14% from $46.9 million a year ago.

Cash and equivalents were approximately $147.7 million in the fourth quarter.

For the full year 2025, preliminary revenue is expected to range between $200.8 and $200.9 million, up 20% from $167.18 million in the year-ago period.

Preliminary U.S. revenue for the full year is seen between $190.9 and $191.0 million, up 21% from $158.4 million in the prior year.

Since April 2025, SIBN has traded between $12.50 and $21.89. The stock had closed Monday's trade at $16.27, down 1.27%.

