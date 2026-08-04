SI-BONE Q2 Net Loss Narrows On Revenue Growth; Raises Lower End Of 2026 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) on Tuesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting a narrowed net loss backed by revenue growth. In addition, the company has updated revenue guidance for the full year 2026.

SI-BONE develops procedural solutions to address clinical challenges associated with compromised bone. Specifically, SI-BONE has built a technology platform centred on the spinopelvic anatomy based on its biomechanical design and anatomy-specific knowledge.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of 2026, net loss shrank 33.6% to $4.08 million or $0.09 per diluted share from $6.12 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Worldwide revenue increased 15.2% to $56.01 million from $48.63 million in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents of the company totalled $145.9 million.

Updated 2026 Revenue Guidance

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company now expects revenue in the range of $231 million to $233 million compared with the earlier view of $230 million to $233 million.

Stock Performance

SIBN has traded between $11.48 and $21.89 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $18.45, up 3.89%.

In the overnight market, SIBN is down 2.60% at $17.97.

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