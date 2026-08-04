BioTech
SIBN

SI-BONE Q2 Net Loss Narrows On Revenue Growth; Raises Lower End Of 2026 Revenue Guidance

August 04, 2026 — 01:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) on Tuesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting a narrowed net loss backed by revenue growth. In addition, the company has updated revenue guidance for the full year 2026.

SI-BONE develops procedural solutions to address clinical challenges associated with compromised bone. Specifically, SI-BONE has built a technology platform centred on the spinopelvic anatomy based on its biomechanical design and anatomy-specific knowledge.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of 2026, net loss shrank 33.6% to $4.08 million or $0.09 per diluted share from $6.12 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Worldwide revenue increased 15.2% to $56.01 million from $48.63 million in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents of the company totalled $145.9 million.

Updated 2026 Revenue Guidance

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company now expects revenue in the range of $231 million to $233 million compared with the earlier view of $230 million to $233 million.

Stock Performance

SIBN has traded between $11.48 and $21.89 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $18.45, up 3.89%.

In the overnight market, SIBN is down 2.60% at $17.97.

For more such earnings and biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SIBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.