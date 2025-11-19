SI-BONE To Present At Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference Next Month

(RTTNews) - SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN), a medical device company specializing in sacropelvic disorder solutions, is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, with management hosting a fireside chat on December 2, 2025.

The company recently reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and updated its full-year guidance.

Net loss narrowed to $4.6 million, or $0.11 per share from $6.6 million, or $0.16 per share, in Q3 2024, reflecting improved leverage and disciplined expense management.

iFuse Bedrock Granite and TORQ TNT remain SI-BONE's major revenue-generating products.

Total revenue rose to $48.7 million in Q3, 2025, up 19% from $40.3 million in Q3 2024.

The U.S. revenue accounted for $45.4 million, an 18% increase from $38.3 million in Q3 2024, driven by strong demand. International revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.3 million, up 10.2% from $2.1 million a year earlier, underscoring steady expansion in overseas markets.

Gross margin remained stable at approximately 79.8%.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $145.7 million at the end of Q3 2025, compared with $150.8 million at the end of Q3 2024, reflecting disciplined cash management despite growth investments.

Looking ahead, SI-BONE expects fiscal year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $190 million to $192 million, compared with $167.2 million reported in fiscal year 2024.

SIBN has traded in the range of $11.70 to $20.05 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $18.36, up 2.46%.

