SI-Bone narrows FY24 revenue view to $165M-$166M from $165M-$167M

November 12, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

Consensus $165.94M. The company said, “SI-BONE (SIBN) is updating 2024 worldwide revenue guidance to be in the range of $165 million to $166 million compared to the prior guidance of $165 million to $167 million. The updated guidance implies annual revenue growth of ~19% to ~20%. The Company expects to be Adjusted EBITDA positive in the fourth quarter of 2024.”

