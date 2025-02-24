SI-BONE, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Achieving Significant Revenue Growth and Positive Adjusted EBITDA

SI-BONE reports strong revenue growth and improved financial metrics for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, achieving positive adjusted EBITDA.

SI-BONE, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting substantial growth in revenue and improved profitability metrics. In Q4 2024, the company achieved worldwide revenue of $49 million, a 26% increase year-over-year, with U.S. revenue growing by 28% to $46.9 million. The gross margin held steady at approximately 79%. The net loss improved significantly to $4.5 million, marking a 59% reduction, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $1.9 million, a 139% improvement. For the entire fiscal year, revenues reached $167.2 million, a 20% increase, alongside a reduced net loss of $30.9 million. The company noted an increase in active U.S. physicians and received a third Breakthrough Device Designation, indicating strong strategic progress. Looking ahead, SI-BONE projects a revenue range of $193.5 million to $195.5 million for 2025, anticipating continued growth and improved financial performance.

Potential Positives

Worldwide revenue increased to $49.0 million in Q4 2024, reflecting a growth of approximately 26% year-over-year.

Achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million in Q4 2024, a significant improvement of around 139% compared to the prior year.

Improved net loss by approximately 59% in Q4 2024, marking a substantial reduction from $11.0 million in the same period of the previous year.

Granted Transitional Pass-Through payment status effective January 1, 2025, which is expected to enhance reimbursement for Granite outpatient procedures.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $30.9 million for the fiscal year 2024, despite improvements, indicating ongoing financial struggles.

Operating expenses increased by ~7% in 2024, suggesting rising costs that may impact future profitability.

Fiscal year 2025 gross margin guidance is lower than previous levels, projected at 77% to 78%, indicating potential pressure on profitability.

FAQ

What were SI-BONE's fourth quarter 2024 revenue results?

SI-BONE reported fourth quarter 2024 worldwide revenue of $49.0 million, a ~26% increase compared to the prior year.

How much did SI-BONE's net loss improve in 2024?

SI-BONE's net loss improved by ~29% in 2024, reaching $30.9 million compared to $43.3 million in 2023.

What is SI-BONE's financial guidance for 2025?

SI-BONE expects 2025 worldwide revenue to range from $193.5 million to $195.5 million, reflecting ~16% to ~17% growth.

How has SI-BONE supported physician training?

Over 4,300 physicians were supported by SI-BONE in performing more than 115,000 procedures since its inception.

What key operational milestone did SI-BONE achieve recently?

SI-BONE received its third Breakthrough Device Designation for a novel implant system, enhancing its innovative product offerings.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq:SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving sacropelvic disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights





Worldwide revenue of $49.0 million, representing growth of ~26%



U.S. revenue of $46.9 million, representing growth of ~28%



Gross margin of ~79%



Net loss of $4.5 million, representing an improvement of ~59%



Positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million, representing an improvement of ~139%



Ended the quarter with $150.0 million in cash and equivalents, representing $0.8 million in net cash usage









Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights





Worldwide revenue of $167.2 million, representing growth of ~20%



U.S. revenue of $158.4 million, representing growth of ~21%



Gross Margin of ~79%



Net loss of $30.9 million, representing an improvement of ~29%



Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.1 million, representing an improvement of ~71%













Recent Operational Highlights





~1,400 active U.S. physicians in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 23%



Granted Transitional Pass-Through payment status effective January 1, 2025 for Granite outpatient procedures



Received third Breakthrough Device Designation for a novel implant system











“2024 was a transformative year for SI-BONE. Years of innovation, strategic investments, and disciplined execution are delivering meaningful results, including record revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. More than 2,000 U.S. physicians performed a SI-BONE procedure last year, improving the lives of nearly 18,000 patients,” said Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer. “With a total addressable market of nearly 500,000 procedures, we are still in the early stages of unlocking SI-BONE's full potential for strong, sustainable, and highly profitable growth. In 2025, I am excited about the opportunities to further expand platform adoption, supported by reimbursement tailwinds, while advancing toward achieving positive annual AEBITDA and improving our margins.”







Fourth





Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Worldwide revenue was $49.0 million in the fourth quarter 2024, a ~26% increase from $38.9 million in the corresponding period in 2023. U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 was $46.9 million, a ~28% increase from $36.7 million in the corresponding period in 2023. International revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 was $2.1 million compared to $2.2 million in the corresponding period in 2023.





Gross profit was $38.8 million in the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of ~35% from $28.7 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Gross margin was ~79% for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to ~74% in the corresponding period in 2023. The fourth quarter 2023 gross margin reflects a four percentage point reduction, resulting from a $1.7 million excess inventory reserve.





Operating expenses increased ~8% to $44.3 million in the fourth quarter 2024, as compared to $41.2 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The change in operating expenses was primarily driven by general commercial activity related to higher revenue and new product rollout, as well as research and development investments related to future products.





Operating loss improved by ~56% to $5.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $12.5 million in the corresponding period in 2023.





Net loss improved by ~59%, to $4.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2024, as compared to a net loss of $11.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in the corresponding period in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA improved by ~139% to positive $1.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024, as compared to a loss of $4.8 million in the corresponding period in 2023.







Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results







Worldwide revenue was $167.2 million for 2024, a ~20% increase from $138.9 million in 2023. U.S. revenue for 2024 was $158.4 million, a ~21% increase from $130.6 million in 2023. International revenue was $8.8 million in 2024 compared to $8.3 million in 2023.





Gross profit was $132.1 million in 2024, a ~21% increase from $109.4 million in 2023. Gross margin was ~79% in 2024 and in 2023.





Operating expenses increased ~7% to $167.4 million in 2024, as compared to $156.4 million in 2023. The change in operating expenses was primarily driven by general commercial activity related to higher revenue and new product rollout, as well as research and development investments related to future products.





Operating loss improved by ~25% to $35.2 million in 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $46.9 million in 2023.





Net loss improved by ~29%, to $30.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share in 2024, as compared to a net loss of $43.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA improved by ~71% to a loss of $5.1 million in 2024, as compared to a loss of $17.3 million in 2023.





Cash and marketable securities were $150.0 million and borrowings were $35.5 million as of December 31, 2024.







2025 Financial Guidance







SI-BONE expects 2025 worldwide revenue to be in the range of $193.5 million to $195.5 million, implying year-over-year growth of ~16% to ~17%. SI-BONE estimates fiscal year 2025 gross margin to be in the range of 77% to 78%, and operating expenses growth to be ~9% at the mid-point of the revenue guidance. Based on these assumptions, SI-BONE expects to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA for second half and full year 2025.







SI-BONE will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over webcast at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xyxunb4k



. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.







About SI-BONE, Inc.







SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in developing unique technologies for surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 4,300 physicians in performing a total of over 115,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 160 peer reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, sacropelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.





For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.





iFuse Bedrock Granite and SI-BONE are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2025 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.







Forward Looking Statements







The statements in this press release regarding expectations of future events or results, including SI-BONE’s expectations of continued revenue and procedure growth and financial outlook, contained in this press release are "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are based on SI-BONE's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. These risks include SI-BONE's ability to introduce and commercialize new products and indications, SI-BONE's ability to maintain favorable reimbursement for procedures using its products, the impact of any future economic weakness on the ability and desire of patients to undergo elective procedures including those using SI-BONE's devices, SI-BONE's ability to manage risks to its supply chain, future capital requirements driven by new surgical systems requiring instrument tray and implant inventory investment, and the pace of the re-normalization of the healthcare operating environment including the ability and desire of patients and physicians to undergo and perform procedures using SI-BONE's devices. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are described in the company's most recent filing on Form 10-K, and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov), especially under the caption "Risk Factors." SI-BONE does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







SI-BONE uses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measures that excludes from net loss the effects of interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation. SI-BONE believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA is useful to management because it allows management to more consistently analyze period-to-period financial performance and provides meaningful supplemental information with respect to core operational activities used to evaluate management's performance. SI-BONE also believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other interested persons as it enables these persons to use this additional information to assess the company’s performance in using this additional metric that management uses to assess the company’s performance.





Adjusted EBITDA should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of items that increase or decrease SI-BONE's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review, when they become available, the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.







Investor Contact







Saqib Iqbal





Sr. Director, FP&A and Investor Relations





investors@SI-BONE.com



















SI-BONE, INC.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended December





31, 2024













Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue





$





49,002













$





38,859













$





167,178













$





138,886













Cost of goods sold









10,225

















10,183

















35,057

















29,466













Gross profit









38,777

















28,676

















132,121

















109,420













Operating expenses:





































Sales and marketing









31,249

















28,937

















117,054

















110,254













Research and development









3,870

















4,162

















16,560

















15,028













General and administrative









9,152

















8,083

















33,755

















31,069













Total operating expenses









44,271

















41,182

















167,369

















156,351













Loss from operations









(5,494





)













(12,506





)













(35,248





)













(46,931





)









Interest and other income (expense), net:





































Interest income









1,784

















2,228

















7,848

















6,916













Interest expense









(795





)













(890





)













(3,440





)













(3,462





)









Other income (expense), net









10

















185

















(73





)













141













Net loss





$





(4,496





)









$





(10,983





)









$





(30,913





)









$





(43,336





)













































Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.11





)









$





(0.27





)









$





(0.75





)









$





(1.13





)









Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute





basic and diluted net loss per share









41,994,284

















40,579,409

















41,466,564

















38,427,419



























SI-BONE, INC.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands)









(unaudited)



























December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











ASSETS





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





34,948













$





33,271













Short-term investments









115,094

















132,748













Accounts receivable, net









27,459

















21,953













Inventory









27,074

















20,249













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,204

















3,173













Total current assets









207,779

















211,394













Property and equipment, net









20,374

















16,000













Operating lease right-of-use assets









1,984

















2,706













Other non-current assets









300

















325













TOTAL ASSETS





$





230,437













$





230,425

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





6,488













$





4,588













Accrued liabilities and other









19,492

















17,452













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









1,152

















1,416













Total current liabilities









27,132

















23,456













Long-term borrowings









35,452

















36,065













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









879

















1,511













Other long-term liabilities









10

















18













TOTAL LIABILITIES









63,473

















61,050

































Stockholders' Equity:





















Common stock and additional paid-in capital









598,074

















569,481













Accumulated other comprehensive income









244

















335













Accumulated deficit









(431,354





)













(400,441





)









TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









166,964

















169,375













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





230,437













$





230,425



























SI-BONE, INC.







RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA









(In thousands)









(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended December 31,





2024













Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net loss





$





(4,496





)









$





(10,983





)









$





(30,913





)









$





(43,336





)









Interest income









(1,784





)













(2,228





)













(7,848





)













(6,916





)









Interest expense









795

















890

















3,440

















3,462













Depreciation and amortization









1,213

















1,573

















4,379

















5,428













Stock-based compensation









6,135

















5,937

















25,868

















24,057













Adjusted EBITDA





$





1,864













$





(4,811





)









$





(5,074





)









$





(17,305





)











































