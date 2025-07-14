SI-BONE, Inc. To Report Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2025

SI-BONE, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, with a conference call at 1:30 PM PT.

Quiver AI Summary

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company specializing in solutions for sacropelvic disorders, announced it will release its second-quarter financial results on August 4, 2025, after market close. Management will conduct a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT, which investors can join by registering online. The call will also be available for live streaming on the company's website and will be archived for future listening. SI-BONE is known for its innovative technologies, particularly the iFuse Implant System®, and has played a significant role in advancing minimally invasive surgery for sacropelvic conditions, supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more details about the company and its products, interested parties can visit their website.

Potential Positives

SI-BONE will report its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The conference call provides an opportunity for investors to engage directly with management, fostering communication and shareholder relations.

SI-BONE's leadership in minimally invasive SI joint surgery is highlighted, showcasing its pioneering role and expertise in the field.

The company supports a significant number of procedures and has built a strong body of clinical evidence, enhancing credibility and trust among healthcare professionals and investors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will SI-BONE announce its financial results for Q2 2025?

SI-BONE will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 4, 2025, after market close.

What time is the SI-BONE conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2025.

How can investors listen to the conference call?

Investors can register for the conference call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fnam2tia/.

Where can I find the archived webcast of the conference?

The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the "Investors" section of SI-BONE's website.

What technologies does SI-BONE specialize in?

SI-BONE specializes in technologies for the surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders, including the iFuse Implant System®.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SIBN Insider Trading Activity

$SIBN insiders have traded $SIBN stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA FRANCIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 103,291 shares for an estimated $1,820,239 .

. ANSHUL MAHESHWARI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 69,729 shares for an estimated $1,256,623 .

. ANTHONY J RECUPERO (President, Commercial Ops) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 20,299 shares for an estimated $349,170 .

. MICHAEL A. PISETSKY (SVP, Ops & Adm/Chief Legal Ofr) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,714 shares for an estimated $169,427 .

. JEFFREY W DUNN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,669 shares for an estimated $101,677.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SIBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $SIBN stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SIBN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIBN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SIBN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SIBN forecast page.

$SIBN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SIBN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SIBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Samuel Brodovsky from Truist Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ross Osborn from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $25.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $24.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 David Turkaly from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $32.0 on 02/25/2025

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving sacropelvic disorders, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after market close on Monday, August 4, 2025. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fnam2tia/



. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at:



www.si-bone.com



. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.







About SI-BONE, Inc.







SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in developing unique technologies for surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009 with the iFuse Implant System







®







, SI-BONE has supported over 4,500 physicians in performing a total of over 125,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies with over 175 peer reviewed publications including two randomized controlled trials. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic and sacropelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.





For additional information on the company or the products, including risks and benefits, please visit



www.si-bone.com



.





SI-BONE,



Sacropelvic Solutions



,



iFuse Implant System









®









, iFuse Bedrock Granite,



and



iFuse TORQ



, are registered trademarks, and



iFuse 3D, iFuse TORQ TNT



, and



iFuse INTRA



are trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2025 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.





Investor Contact: Saqib Iqbal



investors@si-bone.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.