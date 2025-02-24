SI-BONE Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$4.50 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$4.50 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$10.98 million, or -$0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.1% to $49.00 million from $38.86 million last year.

SI-BONE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.50 Mln. vs. -$10.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue: $49.00 Mln vs. $38.86 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.