Shyft Group (SHYF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Shyft Group said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $32.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.65%, the lowest has been 0.19%, and the highest has been 1.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.92% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shyft Group is $34.42. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.92% from its latest reported closing price of $32.50.

The projected annual revenue for Shyft Group is $1,204MM, an increase of 20.11%. The projected annual EPS is $2.05, an increase of 83.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shyft Group. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 8.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SHYF is 0.2148%, an increase of 11.7122%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 34,965K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,012,929 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218,532 shares, representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 67.31% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,705,927 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466,587 shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 14.74% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,543,953 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317,446 shares, representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Zuckerman Investment Group holds 1,020,037 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972,659 shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 983,740 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836,795 shares, representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 20.78% over the last quarter.

Shyft Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spartan RV Chassis is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Its customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019.

