Shyft Group Names John Dunn President And CEO, Succeeding Daryl Adams

(RTTNews) - Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF), a specialty vehicle manufacturer, announced Thursday that it has appointed John Dunn as President and CEO, effective today.

Dunn, who previously served as President of Shyft's Fleet Vehicles and Services, will also join the Board of Directors.

He succeeds Daryl Adams, current President and CEO, who will step down from his role and resign from the Board. Adams, who joined Shyft in 2014, will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity for six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Dunn said. "I am confident in our team's resilience and ability to deliver great products across our leading brands, increase shareholder value, and strengthen Shyft's workplace culture."

Dunn joined Shyft in January 2023 as President, Fleet Vehicles and Services. Prior to joining Shyft, he served as President and CEO, Americas for Plastic Omnium. He previously held various leadership positions at automotive supplier Brose, including President of North America.

