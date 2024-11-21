News & Insights

Markets
SHYF

Shyft Group CFO Jon Douyard Steps Down

November 21, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF), a specialty vehicle manufacturer, Thursday said that after five years of leadership, Jon Douyard has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer or CFO, to pursue another opportunity in a different industry. Douyard will continue in the CFO role until December 31 for a smooth transition.

The company will be starting a search for a new CFO, with help from an independent executive recruitment firm, looking at both current employees and outside candidates for the role.

Jon Douyard, in a statement, said, "I am confident this team is well-equipped to continue driving Shyft's growth and success".

SHYF closed Wednesday's trading at $13.42, up 0.60%. In pre-market trading today, the stock is down 5.07% at $12.74.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.