Shyft Group CFO Jon Douyard Steps Down

(RTTNews) - The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF), a specialty vehicle manufacturer, Thursday said that after five years of leadership, Jon Douyard has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer or CFO, to pursue another opportunity in a different industry. Douyard will continue in the CFO role until December 31 for a smooth transition.

The company will be starting a search for a new CFO, with help from an independent executive recruitment firm, looking at both current employees and outside candidates for the role.

Jon Douyard, in a statement, said, "I am confident this team is well-equipped to continue driving Shyft's growth and success".

SHYF closed Wednesday's trading at $13.42, up 0.60%. In pre-market trading today, the stock is down 5.07% at $12.74.

