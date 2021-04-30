SHYF vs. RACE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both The Shyft Group (SHYF) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, The Shyft Group is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SHYF likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than RACE has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SHYF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.03, while RACE has a forward P/E of 43.66. We also note that SHYF has a PEG ratio of 1. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12.

Another notable valuation metric for SHYF is its P/B ratio of 6.43. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RACE has a P/B of 19.57.

Based on these metrics and many more, SHYF holds a Value grade of B, while RACE has a Value grade of D.

SHYF sticks out from RACE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SHYF is the better option right now.

