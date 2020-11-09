SHYF vs. RACE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Automotive - Original Equipment sector might want to consider either The Shyft Group (SHYF) or Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, The Shyft Group is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that SHYF is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

SHYF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18, while RACE has a forward P/E of 64.05. We also note that SHYF has a PEG ratio of 0.90. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 5.49.

Another notable valuation metric for SHYF is its P/B ratio of 4.21. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 21.67.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SHYF's Value grade of B and RACE's Value grade of D.

SHYF stands above RACE thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that SHYF is the superior value option right now.

