$SHYF Earnings Results: $SHYF Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SHYF ($SHYF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $201,430,000, missing estimates of $215,526,000 by $-14,096,000.
$SHYF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SHYF stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,216,701 shares (+60.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,284,069
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 798,002 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,368,543
- AUSDAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. added 748,633 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,788,951
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 737,244 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,655,244
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 414,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,871,689
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 275,000 shares (+183.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,228,500
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 232,670 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,731,545
