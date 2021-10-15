SHYF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Shyft Group Inc (Symbol: SHYF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.34, changing hands as low as $36.85 per share. Shyft Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHYF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.74 per share, with $45.0781 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.