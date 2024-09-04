SHW's Shares Scale Fresh 52-Week High: What's Driving it?

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s SHW shares reached a fresh 52-week high of $371.19 on Sept. 3 before closing at $363.75.

In the past year, SHW stock has risen 34.9% compared with the industry’s 33.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving Sherwin-Williams Stock?

Sherwin-Williams delivered stronger-than-expected earnings in second-quarter 2024 and raised its full-year guidance. SHW posted adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51. Revenues reached $6,271.5 million, up 0.5% year over year, but fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,350.1 million. Revenue growth was driven by increased sales in the Paint Stores and Performance Coatings segments, partially offset by lower volumes in the Consumer Brands segment.

The Paint Stores Group achieved sales growth of approximately 3.5%, supported by low-single-digit volume gains and higher selling prices, with growth across all end markets except property maintenance. The Performance Coatings Group also registered modest sales growth, aided by an acquisition, although currency headwinds and mixed volume performance across regions were a challenge. The Consumer Brands Group experienced a sales decline due to weaker DIY demand in North America, a divestiture and unfavorable currency effects.

Sherwin-Williams expects consolidated net sales to grow a low-single-digit percentage year over year in the third quarter, with similar growth anticipated for the full year. The company projects 2024 earnings per share (EPS) to be between $10.30 and $10.60, with adjusted EPS in the range of $11.10-$11.40.

SHW delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.5% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 EPS is pegged at $11.47, indicating an increase of 10.8% from the prior year’s tally.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Price and Consensus

The Sherwin-Williams Company price-consensus-chart | The Sherwin-Williams Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SHW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation NEM, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.82 per share, indicating a rise of 75% from the year-ago level. The consensus mark for NEM’s earnings has increased 14% in the past 60 days.The stock has gained nearly 34.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current-year earnings is pegged at $6.06 per share, indicating a rise of 27.9% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has rallied nearly 116% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 70.8% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.