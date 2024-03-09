Shuvro Ghoshal: Bridging the Gap Between Indian Fans and Indian Sports

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and an online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Shuvro Ghoshal, founder of The Bridge. Let’s learn about what’s happening there and how Shuvro is making a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Hi Shuvro, thanks a million for talking to me today. Tell me, what challenge are you addressing through The Bridge?

Shuvro: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! The foundation of The Bridge was laid down back in 2017 with an aim to stay true to the name—to bridge the gap between Indian fans and Indian sports. In the last few years, The Bridge has been able to metamorphose into a one-stop media platform for Indian sports with a vision to bring every sports discipline into the limelight. Our foremost objective is to disseminate information in its purest and most engaging form. We give our readers all the sports content they are looking for, whether it is the analysis of a player's on-field performance or any relevant off-field news. We are meticulous about our sources and strive to give our readers the truth and nothing but the truth. Our aim is to be factual, precise, unbiased, and engaging.

Spiffy: What motivates you to do it?

Shuvro: At the start of our journey, one of our mission statements was to report on the lesser-known aspects of the sporting world. I realized that while the athletes were doing their part by working hard, there weren't enough publications covering them or sharing their journeys. Most publications focused on high-profile athletes and wrote about their achievements. But what about the rising stars, bringing laurels to the country? What made them not worthy enough of media coverage? With time and steadily increasing traffic, we, at The Bridge, are motivated to create a long-standing impact. Backed by content aimed at increasing awareness about sports bodies, policies, and athletes, we remain committed to that.

Spiffy: What would you say is the impact of your work?

Shuvro: Our content is loved, appreciated, and shared by prominent sportspersons in the country, and we have successfully built a loyal readership among young Indians who worship sports. Thanks to the beautiful community of Indian sports fans across the length and breadth of the country, we have established ourselves as a formidable force in the sports media scene. The messages, comments, and emails uplift us, and saying that the community is precious to The Bridge is a massive understatement. There is no better way to convey our thankfulness—we are nothing without our followers.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Shuvro—it’s been an honor!

Shuvro Ghoshal is the founder of The Bridge, India’s first digital sports platform dedicated to Olympic Sports. A former journalist, Shuvro has spent the last ten years honing his expertise in product, strategy, marketing, content creation, and investor relations. (First published on the Ladderworks website on March 8, 2024.)

