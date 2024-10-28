Shuttle’s clinical trial site enrollments complete for Phase 2 of IPdR for GBM

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) Holdings announced it has finalized agreements with all six of the planned site enrollment locations to administer the Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma following the entry into agreements with Georgetown University Medical Center and UNC Medical Center. The Company previously entered agreements with UVA Cancer Center, John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, and Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. Patients are currently undergoing screening for enrollment in the trial. Ropidoxuridine IPdR is Shuttle Pharma’s lead candidate radiation sensitizer for use in combination with RT to treat brain tumors (glioblastoma), a deadly malignancy of the brain with no known cure. Shuttle has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for IPdR, providing potential marketing exclusivity upon first FDA approval for treatment of the disease. “We have successfully engaged all six of the planned clinical trial site locations to administer the Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine,” commented Shuttle Pharma’s CEO, Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D. “All six locations are nationally recognized cancer centers that are most likely to treat IDH wild-type, methylation negative glioblastoma patients, the target of the clinical trial. Patients are currently being evaluated for enrollment, having signed consents for treatment, and are now in the process of being screened.”

