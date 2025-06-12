Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Proposes 25-for-1 Reverse Stock Split to Comply with Nasdaq Requirements

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals proposes a 25-for-1 reverse stock split, pending Nasdaq approval, to strengthen its capital structure.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has announced a proposed reverse stock split of its common stock at a 25-for-1 ratio, which is subject to Nasdaq approval. This action aims to reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares from approximately 26.2 million to around 1.05 million shares, enhancing the company's capital structure and ensuring compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements. The reverse split will also apply to shares related to outstanding Restricted Stock Units and warrants, rounding up any fractional shares to the next whole number. Shuttle Pharma specializes in developing therapies to improve outcomes for cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy, with a focus on maximizing treatment efficacy and minimizing side effects.

Potential Positives

The proposed reverse stock split is part of the company's strategic plan to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, which is crucial for its market presence.

The reverse stock split will strengthen the company's long-term capital structure by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially leading to improved share value.

By consolidating shares, the company may enhance investor perception and attract institutional investors, who often prefer stocks with higher price points.

The announcement indicates the company's ongoing efforts to focus on developing therapies that improve outcomes for cancer patients, aligning with its mission and potentially fostering investor confidence in its future prospects.

Potential Negatives

The proposed reverse stock split suggests that the company may be struggling to maintain its stock price above the Nasdaq's minimum listing requirements, which could indicate financial instability.

Reducing the number of shares could lead to decreased liquidity for shareholders, potentially making it more difficult for investors to buy or sell shares.

The need for a reverse stock split might signal a lack of investor confidence and could negatively impact the perception of the company in the market.

FAQ

What is the proposed reverse stock split for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals?

The proposed reverse stock split is at a ratio of 25-for-1.

Why is Shuttle Pharmaceuticals implementing a reverse stock split?

The reverse stock split is part of the strategy to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

How will the reverse stock split affect existing shareholders?

Shareholders will receive 1 share for every 25 shares held, reducing their total shares accordingly.

Will fractional shares be issued after the reverse stock split?

No fractional shares will be issued; fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the next whole share.

When will the reverse stock split take effect?

The effective date will be announced following approval from Nasdaq.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH) (“Shuttle Pharma” or the “Company”), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), announces that its Board of Directors have approved a proposed reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 25-for-1. The proposed action remains subject to approval by Nasdaq and, if approved, the Company will issue a subsequent announcement disclosing the effective date.





At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every 25 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically reclassified and combined into 1 share of common stock. This will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock from 26,210,037 shares to approximately 1,048,401 shares, without giving effect to rounding. The split will also apply to Company common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding RSU grants and warrants. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, any fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the next highest whole number at the participant level.





The reverse stock split is part of Shuttle’s strategic plan to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, while also strengthening the Company’s long-term capital structure.









