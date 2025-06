Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Closes $4.25 Million Private Placement to Support Growth Initiatives

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals raises $4.25 million through private placement, aiming to enhance cancer treatment outcomes.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. announced the successful closure of a private placement, raising $4.25 million from an accredited investor. The financing involved the issuance of 1,180,877 shares of common stock priced at $3.60 each and will be used for potential acquisitions, marketing, and general corporate purposes. WestPark Capital, Inc. served as the exclusive placement agent for this offering. The shares are not registered under the Securities Act and were sold only to accredited investors. Shuttle Pharma aims to enhance cancer treatment outcomes, specifically focusing on improving radiation therapy effectiveness while reducing side effects. Further details will be provided in a forthcoming SEC filing.

Potential Positives

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals successfully closed a private placement, securing aggregate gross proceeds of $4.25 million, which enhances its financial position for future initiatives.

The funds from the offering are intended for potential acquisitions and marketing efforts, indicating strategic growth plans for the company.

The issuance of shares at $3.60 per share, priced at-the-market, demonstrates investor confidence in Shuttle Pharma's valuation and business prospects.

The company has committed to filing registration statements with the SEC for the resale of shares, increasing transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Potential Negatives

The company relies on a private placement for funding, indicating potential challenges in attracting broader investment interest or raising capital through traditional public offerings.

The securities issued have not been registered under the Securities Act, which may limit liquidity and interest from potential investors.

There is a reliance on forward-looking statements, which may lead to uncertainty regarding future performance and investor confidence if actual results do not align with projections.

FAQ

What is the recent financial announcement by Shuttle Pharmaceuticals?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals announced a private placement generating $4.25 million for potential acquisitions and other corporate purposes.

How many shares were issued in the recent private placement?

The company issued 1,180,877 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.60 per share.

Which firm acted as the placement agent for the offering?

WestPark Capital, Inc. served as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Who can purchase the securities offered by Shuttle Pharmaceuticals?

The securities were offered only to accredited investors as per the terms of the placement.

What is the mission of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals?

Shuttle Pharma aims to improve cancer treatment outcomes by developing therapies that enhance the effectiveness of radiation therapy.

Full Release



GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH) (“Shuttle Pharma” or the “Company”), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced that it closed its previously announced private placement pursuant to a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.25 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for potential acquisitions, marketing and other general corporate purposes.





In connection with the offering, the Company issued 1,180,877 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $3.60 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.







WestPark Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.







Additional details regarding the offering will be available in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").





The securities described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investor, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares issuable upon exercise of the pre-funded warrants.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals







Shuttle Pharma is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (“RT”). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at



www.shuttlepharma.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development of our company, and use of proceeds. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Shuttle Pharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, as well as other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Shuttle Pharma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact







Shuttle Pharmaceuticals





Chris Cooper





Chief Executive Officer





info@shuttlepharma.com





Investor Contacts





Lytham Partners, LLC





shph@lythampartners.com



