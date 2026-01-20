Shuttle Pharma Rockets Over 100% As AI Drug Discovery Gains Attention

(RTTNews) - Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) shares surged by 158% in pre-market trading to $4.21, following investor interest in its oncology pipeline and recent developments highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in drug discovery.

Shuttle Pharma, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is focused on developing radiosensitizers and immunotherapy-assisting agents to improve the effectiveness of radiation therapy in cancer treatment. The company's approach aims to enhance tumor control while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

AI in Drug Discovery

Recent developments in Utah, where regulators approved the use of AI-based prescriptions, have drawn attention to platforms such as Molecule.ai, which Shuttle utilizes in its research.

AI tools are being recognized for their potential to reduce costs, save time, and accelerate the identification of new drug candidates. For Shuttle, this broader acceptance of AI in healthcare underscores the relevance of its strategy to integrate computational platforms into oncology research.

Pipeline Overview

Shuttle's pipeline includes several investigational candidates:

•Ropidoxuridine (ROPES): A lead radiosensitizer intended to improve the effectiveness of radiation therapy in solid tumors.

•SP-2: A second radiosensitizer candidate under development with potential applications across multiple cancer types.

•Immunotherapy Assisting Products: Agents designed to work alongside checkpoint inhibitors and other immunotherapies to strengthen immune response in resistant tumors.

•Diagnostics Pipeline: Tools under development to identify patients most likely to benefit from radiosensitizer therapy, supporting precision medicine approaches.

A reverse stock split was implemented on June 16, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirements. As part of the reverse stock split, every 25 shares of the company's issued and outstanding common stock were automatically reclassified and combined into 1 share of common stock.

SHPH has traded between $1.52 and $25.25 over the past year. The stock closed January 16, 2026, trading at $1.63, up 10.14% and is trading in the pre-market at $4.21, up 158.29%.

