Shutterstock's (NYSE:SSTK) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.24

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 17th of March to US$0.24. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.0%.

Shutterstock's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Shutterstock was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 11.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:SSTK Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Shutterstock Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 2 years was US$0.68 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Shutterstock has been growing its earnings per share at 27% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Shutterstock Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Shutterstock that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

