Shutterstock (SSTK) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of Shutterstock's (SSTK) international operations for the quarter ending March 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While analyzing SSTK's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $242.62 million, increasing 13.2% year over year. Now, let's delve into SSTK's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Dive into SSTK's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Europe contributed $66.18 million in revenue, making up 27.28% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $69.37 million, this meant a surprise of -4.6%. Looking back, Europe contributed $67.45 million, or 26.95%, in the previous quarter, and $55.4 million, or 25.85%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Rest of the world accounted for 23.18% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $56.23 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -7.65%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $60.89 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of the world contributed $59.26 million (23.68%) and $48.49 million (22.62%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Shutterstock will post revenues of $274.77 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 24.9% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe and Rest of the world to this revenue are 24.7% and 21.6%, translating into $67.89 million and $59.41 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $1.07 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 14.3% from the year before. The revenues from Europe and Rest of the world are expected to make up 26.6% and 23.4% of this total, corresponding to $284.63 million and $249.66 million respectively.

The Bottom Line

The dependency of Shutterstock on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Shutterstock, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term.

Reviewing Shutterstock's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has gained 30.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 9.1% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Shutterstock is a part, has risen 11.9% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 31% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.1% decline. Over the same period, the sector has declined 6.8%.

