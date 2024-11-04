Shutterstock (SSTK) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you evaluated the performance of Shutterstock's (SSTK) international operations during the quarter that concluded in September 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Upon examining SSTK's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $250.59 million, marking an improvement of 7.4% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of SSTK's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Unveiling Trends in SSTK's International Revenues

Europe generated $69.46 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 27.72% of the total. This represented a surprise of +28.6% compared to the $54.01 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $53.37 million (24.25%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $56.56 million (24.25%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $60.59 million came from Rest of the world during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 24.18%. This represented a surprise of +21.57% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $49.84 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $46.56 million, or 21.16%, and $53.36 million, or 22.88%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Shutterstock, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $253.77 million, reflecting an increase of 16.8% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 28.6% or $72.56 million and Rest of the world 25.1% or $63.63 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $938.73 million, which is an improvement of 7.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe will contribute 25.4% ($238.58 million) and Rest of the world 22.8% ($214.13 million) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

The dependency of Shutterstock on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Shutterstock, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Shutterstock's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 0.4%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Shutterstock belongs, has registered an increase of 2.1%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 12.1%, while the S&P 500 increased by 5.5%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 5.5% during this timeframe.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.