Shutterstock Spikes On Q3 Results, Outlook

October 31, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) shares are gaining more than 17 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported an increase in third-quarter earnings. Revenues grew 14 percent, which surpassed analysts view. Also, the company lifted its outlook for the full year.

The creative platform that offers high-quality creative content reported quarterly earnings of $28.42 million, up from $23.04 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were at $0.79, up from $0.64 in the prior year. Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share.

Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of $0.81 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $233.25 million from $204.09 million a year ago. Street estimates were $214.47 million.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share between $4.18 to $4.30 per share. The previous outlook was in the range of $4.00 to $4.17 per share.

Further, the company raised its revenue outlook to a range of $869 million to $886 million, up 5-7 percent growth from the previous year. Prior revenue expectation was in the range of $852 to $869 million, representing annual growth of 3 to 5 percent..

Analysts are expecting earnings of $4.19 per share on revenue of $860.82 million.

Currently, shares are at $39.99, up 17.02 percent from the previous close of $34.31 on a volume of 244,839.

