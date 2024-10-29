Shutterstock rises 11.3%

Shutterstock (SSTK) is up 11.3%, or $3.35 to $32.88.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SSTK:
- Shutterstock Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Leadership Change
- Shutterstock reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.31, consensus $1.13
- Shutterstock sees 2024 adjusted EPS $4.22-$4.31, consensus $4.33
- SSTK Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Shutterstock price target lowered to $50 from $58 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.