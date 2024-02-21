Shutterstock Q4 Adj. Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) posted a net loss in fourth quarter of $1.0 million compared to net income of $7.0 million for the fourth quarter, prior year. Net loss per share was $0.03, compared to profit of $0.19. The company noted that its fourth quarter 2023 net loss was unfavorably impacted by expenses associated with reimbursable costs paid to the Giphy workforce in addition to increased marketing expenses. Adjusted net income per share was $0.72 compared to $1.05, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $217.2 million, which remained flat as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $224 million in revenue.

The company increased its guidance for the full year 2024. Adjusted net income per share is projected between $4.15 to $4.30.

