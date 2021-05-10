Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Shutterstock's (NYSE:SSTK) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Shutterstock is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$117m ÷ (US$755m - US$265m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Shutterstock has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Online Retail industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shutterstock compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shutterstock here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shutterstock is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 64% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Shutterstock thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Shutterstock's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Shutterstock is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 129% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

