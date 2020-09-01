Dividends
Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SSTK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SSTK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.32, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSTK was $50.32, representing a -15.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.45 and a 74.97% increase over the 52 week low of $28.76.

SSTK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). SSTK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports SSTK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 64.86%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

