Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSTK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.53% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSTK was $89.22, representing a -7.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.50 and a 210.22% increase over the 52 week low of $28.76.

SSTK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). SSTK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SSTK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.97%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSTK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSTK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSTK as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XWEB with an increase of 51.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SSTK at 2.26%.

