Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSTK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.75, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSTK was $90.75, representing a -13.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.57 and a 171.3% increase over the 52 week low of $33.45.

SSTK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports SSTK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.89%, compared to an industry average of 19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSTK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSTK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSTK as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SSLY with an increase of 21.92% over the last 100 days. ONLN has the highest percent weighting of SSTK at 3.23%.

