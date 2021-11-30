Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSTK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SSTK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.48, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSTK was $115.48, representing a -10.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.36 and a 85.63% increase over the 52 week low of $62.21.

SSTK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports SSTK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.81%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sstk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSTK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSTK as a top-10 holding:

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SSLY with an increase of 1.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SSTK at 0.82%.

