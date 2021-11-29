Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) insiders probably sold US$3.6m stock despite low prices because they anticipated some weakness

Shutterstock, Inc.'s (NYSE:SSTK) stock price has dropped 5.3% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$3.6m in stock over the past year have had less luck. Given that the average selling price of US$90.98 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shutterstock

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Stan Pavlovsky, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$91.25 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$112). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 33% of Stan Pavlovsky's holding.

Insiders in Shutterstock didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SSTK Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Shutterstock Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Shutterstock. In total, insiders dumped US$414k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Shutterstock insiders own 34% of the company, worth about US$1.4b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Shutterstock Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Shutterstock is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Shutterstock. For example - Shutterstock has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

