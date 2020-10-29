Shutterstock, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$165m, some 2.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.62, 254% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:SSTK Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Shutterstock's five analysts is for revenues of US$703.1m in 2021, which would reflect a modest 7.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 35% to US$1.91. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$706.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.26 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the massive increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 22% to US$76.60, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Shutterstock, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$85.00 and the most bearish at US$65.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Shutterstock'shistorical trends, as next year's 7.8% revenue growth is roughly in line with 9.4% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 18% per year. So it's pretty clear that Shutterstock is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Shutterstock's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Shutterstock's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Shutterstock analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Shutterstock you should be aware of.

