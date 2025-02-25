SHUTTERSTOCK Earnings Results: $SSTK Reports Quarterly Earnings

SHUTTERSTOCK ($SSTK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, missing estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $250,310,000, missing estimates of $260,033,700 by $-9,723,700.
SHUTTERSTOCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of SHUTTERSTOCK stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,793,925 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,451,127
- EPOCH INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. removed 1,085,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,395,514
- UBS GROUP AG added 758,337 shares (+9475.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,015,527
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 751,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,803,381
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 518,903 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,748,706
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 385,605 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,703,111
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 381,631 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,498,288
SHUTTERSTOCK Government Contracts
We have seen $160,187 of award payments to $SSTK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE DIVISION OF MULTIMEDIA SERVICES (DMS), CREATIVE SERVICES GROUP (CSG), OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS (OC), CE...: $69,000
- DMS IS PURCHASING CUSTOMIZED PHOTOGRAPHY TO MEET CMS ONGOING NEED FOR HIGH QUALITY COMMUNICATION AND OUTREA...: $62,499
- HAVE ACCESS TO A PHOTO LIBRARY AND A GUARANTEE TO HAVE PHOTOS WHEN NEEDED AND A WIDE VARIETY TO CHOOSE FROM...: $16,023
- 1 EACH, FLEX 500 CREDITS/MONTH TEAM ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION, ANNUAL - 10 USERS, CODE 024: $6,298
- DIGITAL MEDIA STOCK PHOTO IMAGES: $3,867
