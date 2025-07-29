Shutterstock Earnings Up In Q2; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK), a creative platform, on Tuesday announced that its net income increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $29.44 million from $3.63 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.82 versus $0.10 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $42.87 million from $35.90 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.19 versus $1 last year.

Two Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $1.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $82.24 million from $62.07 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased 21 percent to $266.99 million from $220.05 million in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Shutterstock is 7.21% higher at $21.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.

