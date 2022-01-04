Shutterstock Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SSTK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.67, changing hands as low as $103.40 per share. Shutterstock Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSTK's low point in its 52 week range is $62.21 per share, with $128.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.