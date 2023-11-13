Shutdown Over Thanksgiving Looms For Millions Of Holiday Travelers—Here’s How To Prepare

The current deadline for Congress to pass a federal budget is Friday, November 17—less than a week before Thanksgiving. Without a budget, Americans would face another government shutdown that’s likely to make holiday travel even more challenging than usual.

The shutdown could potentially extend through Christmas and into 2024. To fund the federal government, Congress must pass 12 separate appropriations bills. Legislators have made little headway since September 30, when they agreed to an 11th-hour stopgap spending bill that pushed the cutoff date to November 17. New House speaker Mike Johnson has proposed a two-stage plan that would fund some federal departments—including the Department of Transportation—until January 19, but the plan is meeting resistance from members on both sides of the congressional aisle.

What’s more, roughly 4.7 million people are expected to fly this Thanksgiving, up 6.6% from last year and the highest estimate since 2005, according to AAA. That ups the odds of lengthier trips, more delays and potential cancellations, especially with a government shutdown.

What to Expect When Traveling During a Government Shutdown

Getting There

Airports continue to operate during government shutdowns, but federal employees such as air traffic controllers and TSA agents will be required to work without pay. You should expect delays and cancellations, as fewer federal employees will be on the job, and those who are working may be disgruntled, the White House warned in September.

It has happened before. During a shutdown in late 2018 and early 2019, hundreds of airport workers called out sick while the training of new traffic controllers was halted. The result was major flight delays, cancellations and travel derailments.

Destinations

Tourists headed to national parks and monuments or federal museums should expect some difficulty upon arrival. Without federal funding, the sites might well be closed or unstaffed. In the past, some governors have chosen to use separate funding or direct the National Guard to help reopen national parks in their state. Just in case, though, it’d be wise to rethink your plans and come up with sightseeing alternatives.

Tips for Holiday Travel During a Government Shutdown

There’s already a greater risk of flight delays and cancellations during peak travel holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. To lessen the additional impact of a government shutdown, should it happen, there are a few steps you can take now.

Consider comprehensive travel insurance. Most travel insurance policies don’t cover flight delays related to government shutdowns. However, you can opt for “cancel for any reason” coverage, or CFAR, which typically reimburses you up to 75% of expenses if you don’t take your flight, no matter why. It’s best to buy this insurance during your flight booking.

Most travel insurance policies don’t cover flight delays related to government shutdowns. However, you can opt for “cancel for any reason” coverage, or CFAR, which typically reimburses you up to 75% of expenses if you don’t take your flight, no matter why. It’s best to buy this insurance during your flight booking. Pay with a travel credit card. Most travel cards offer some protections, such as a price-match guarantee. In case of cancellations, the card’s representatives often work with you directly so you can avoid the airline’s customer service line. Certain credit cards also offer travel delay insurance. To get that perk, you must have used that card to book your trip. Note that each card will have its own terms and conditions, so coverage will vary.

Most travel cards offer some protections, such as a price-match guarantee. In case of cancellations, the card’s representatives often work with you directly so you can avoid the airline’s customer service line. Certain credit cards also offer travel delay insurance. To get that perk, you must have used that card to book your trip. Note that each card will have its own terms and conditions, so coverage will vary. Give yourself extra travel time. You should allow for extra travel time as you plan, even if you’re not flying. If flights are delayed or canceled, more people are likely to drive to their destinations instead. Plan to be on the road, or at an airport, for longer.

You should allow for extra travel time as you plan, even if you’re not flying. If flights are delayed or canceled, more people are likely to drive to their destinations instead. Plan to be on the road, or at an airport, for longer. Have a back-up plan. Consider visiting family during the less-hectic weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas. Travel costs and traffic tend to drop after holiday weekends, so even with a shutdown in the mix, you’ll be making it a little easier on yourself.

