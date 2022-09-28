Shutdown begins at TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery - CGT union rep

Contributors
Rowena Edwards Reuters
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Procedures are underway to halt operations at one of TotalEnergies' largest refineries in France as a result of strike action, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Procedures are underway to halt operations at one of TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA largest refineries in France as a result of strike action, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

"The strikers in Normandy demanded the shutdown procedures and the site management finally gave them," CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards in London and Forrest Crellin in Paris; Editing by Richard Lough/Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Email: richard.lough@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +33 1 80 98 12 45 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More