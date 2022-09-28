Shutdown begins at TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery - CGT union rep

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Procedures are underway to halt operations at one of TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA largest refineries in France as a result of strike action, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

"The strikers in Normandy demanded the shutdown procedures and the site management finally gave them," CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said.

