Shuoao International Announces Share Registrar Change

Hailiang International Holdings Limited (HK:2336) has released an update.
Shuoao International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective December 16, 2024. This move is crucial for shareholders as they will need to collect unclaimed share certificates from the new office starting on that date.
For further insights into HK:2336 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.