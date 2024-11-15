Shuoao International Announces Share Registrar Change

News & Insights

Hailiang International Holdings Limited (HK:2336) has released an update.

Shuoao International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective December 16, 2024. This move is crucial for shareholders as they will need to collect unclaimed share certificates from the new office starting on that date.

