Shun Wo Group’s Interim Results Show Revenue Decline

November 26, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1591) has released an update.

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. reported a significant decline in their interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with revenue plummeting from HK$234.8 million in 2023 to HK$64 million in 2024, resulting in a loss of HK$5 million compared to a profit of HK$32.9 million the previous year. The company’s financial position also showed a decrease in total equity from HK$145.7 million to HK$140.6 million. Despite a challenging period, the company remains focused on navigating the financial landscape.

