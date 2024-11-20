Shun Wo Group Warns of Expected Net Loss

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1591) has released an update.

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. has issued a profit warning, expecting a net loss of HK$4.0 million to HK$8.0 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a net profit of HK$32.9 million in the same period last year. This decline is attributed to the completion of major foundation projects, increased costs in new projects, and higher impairment losses. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the final results are yet to be finalized.

