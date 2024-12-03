Shun Wo Group Holdings Updates Board Structure

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1591) has released an update.

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting key roles such as Chairman Wong Yan Hung and CEO Wong Tony Yee Pong. The board has formed three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with various members taking lead positions. This update provides investors insight into the leadership structure driving the company’s strategic direction.

