Shun Wo Group Holdings to Review Interim Results

November 11, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1591) has released an update.

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, where it will review and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, providing a potential opportunity for investors interested in the company’s financial performance.

