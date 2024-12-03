Shun Wo Group Enhances Board with New Appointment

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1591) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. To Kit Man as an executive director, signifying a strategic move towards enhancing board diversity and compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulations. With over 20 years of experience in auditing and accounting, Ms. To brings valuable expertise to the company. This appointment also helps the company meet the gender diversity requirements set by the exchange.

For further insights into HK:1591 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.