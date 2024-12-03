News & Insights

Shun Wo Group Enhances Board with New Appointment

December 03, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1591) has released an update.

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. To Kit Man as an executive director, signifying a strategic move towards enhancing board diversity and compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulations. With over 20 years of experience in auditing and accounting, Ms. To brings valuable expertise to the company. This appointment also helps the company meet the gender diversity requirements set by the exchange.

