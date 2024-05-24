News & Insights

Stocks

Shun Ho Property Reveals Board Structure

May 24, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shun Ho Property Investments Ltd (HK:0219) has released an update.

Shun Ho Property Investments Limited has announced its board of directors, featuring a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The roles and functions within its three Board committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination – have also been outlined, detailing the participation of each board member in these committees. The news comes as part of the company’s ongoing transparency in governance to its shareholders and the general public.

For further insights into HK:0219 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.