Shun Ho Property Reveals Board Structure

Shun Ho Property Investments Ltd (HK:0219) has released an update.

Shun Ho Property Investments Limited has announced its board of directors, featuring a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The roles and functions within its three Board committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination – have also been outlined, detailing the participation of each board member in these committees. The news comes as part of the company’s ongoing transparency in governance to its shareholders and the general public.

For further insights into HK:0219 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.