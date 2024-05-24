News & Insights

Shun Ho Holdings Unveils Updated Board Structure

May 24, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Shun Ho Holdings Ltd (HK:0253) has released an update.

Shun Ho Holdings Ltd, a Hong Kong-based company, has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, consisting of executive and non-executive members, as well as three distinct Board committees. The release details the roles and committee memberships of each director, including the Chairman, Mr. William Cheng Kai Man, who is heavily involved in multiple committees. This organizational update is crucial for stakeholders tracking leadership and governance in the company.

