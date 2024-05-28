News & Insights

Shui On Land Announces AGM Outcomes and Appointments

May 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Shui On Land (HK:0272) has released an update.

Shui On Land Limited announced key outcomes from its Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2024, highlighting the appointment of Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO as Vice Chairman, the successful passing of all ordinary resolutions, and the retirement of Dr. Roger L. McCarthy as an Independent Non-executive Director. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-election of directors, fixing of directors’ remuneration, and re-appointment of the company auditor.

