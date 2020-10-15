World Markets
FAB

Shuaa Capital hires banks for up to $150 mln bond sale -document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Shuaa Capital, an asset manager based in the United Arab Emirates, has hired a group of banks to arrange a potential sale of up to $150 million in three-year bonds, a document showed on Thursday.

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shuaa Capital, an asset manager based in the United Arab Emirates, has hired a group of banks to arrange a potential sale of up to $150 million in three-year bonds, a document showed on Thursday.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of Sharjah, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and Mashreqbank were hired to arrange investor calls starting on Thursday, to be followed by an issuance, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular