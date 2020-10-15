Shuaa Capital hires banks for up to $150 mln bond sale -document

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shuaa Capital, an asset manager based in the United Arab Emirates, has hired a group of banks to arrange a potential sale of up to $150 million in three-year bonds, a document showed on Thursday.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of Sharjah, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and Mashreqbank were hired to arrange investor calls starting on Thursday, to be followed by an issuance, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

