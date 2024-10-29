Shriro Holdings Shifts Focus with $20M Share Buy-Back

Shriro Holdings Ltd. (AU:SHM) has released an update.

Shriro Holdings Ltd. announces a strategic shift with plans to buy back up to $20 million of its shares, offering a 12% premium to recent trading prices. This move aligns with their decision to focus on capital-light global expansion of their BBQ range and representing third-party brands in Australia and New Zealand, as they move away from previous acquisition efforts. The buy-back reflects a strategy to return excess capital to shareholders, indicating a new direction for the company’s growth and resource allocation.

For further insights into AU:SHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.