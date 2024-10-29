News & Insights

Shriro Holdings Shifts Focus with $20M Share Buy-Back

October 29, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Shriro Holdings Ltd. (AU:SHM) has released an update.

Shriro Holdings Ltd. announces a strategic shift with plans to buy back up to $20 million of its shares, offering a 12% premium to recent trading prices. This move aligns with their decision to focus on capital-light global expansion of their BBQ range and representing third-party brands in Australia and New Zealand, as they move away from previous acquisition efforts. The buy-back reflects a strategy to return excess capital to shareholders, indicating a new direction for the company’s growth and resource allocation.

