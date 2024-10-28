Shriro Holdings Initiates Trading Halt for Key Announcement

Shriro Holdings Ltd. (AU:SHM) has released an update.

Shriro Holdings Ltd. (ASX: SHM) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement related to its proposed buy-back strategy. This halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 30, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates as the decision could significantly impact SHM’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:SHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.