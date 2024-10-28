News & Insights

Shriro Holdings Initiates Trading Halt for Key Announcement

October 28, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Shriro Holdings Ltd. (AU:SHM) has released an update.

Shriro Holdings Ltd. (ASX: SHM) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement related to its proposed buy-back strategy. This halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 30, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates as the decision could significantly impact SHM’s stock performance.

